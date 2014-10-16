LIMA Oct 16 Peru's government has ruled out
cutting taxes or introducing subsidies to encourage investment
and cushion export sectors from the worst economic slowdown in
five years, the minister responsible for industry said on
Thursday.
The government said earlier this year that it was
considering introducing new tax reforms, including possibly
lowering the corporate tax rate from 30 percent.
But Production Minister Piero Ghezzi said that those kinds
of measures would leave the government without the funds it
needs to invest in long-term growth projects.
"We outright rule out subsidies or tax cuts," Ghezzi told
reporters after a meeting with the local business community. "If
we want to close the gaps in infrastructure and education, we
need taxes."
The government plans to help promising new sectors get off
the ground by building needed infrastructure, Ghezzi said.
A global consulting firm will help the government identify
which export markets would best help diversify Peru's
mining-dependent economy, he added.
Mining makes up 15 percent of gross domestic product and
some 60 percent of export earnings.
Peru's once-surging economic growth has slowed sharply this
year on tumbling mineral exports and weak private investment.
The global producer of copper, gold, silver and zinc is now
on track to post an expansion of about 3 percent in 2014.
Ghezzi said incentives to encourage a more diversified
economy will not include big tax breaks.
"A substantial reduction in taxes will go nowhere because it
will simply create macroeconomic holes for us," he said. "A
highway or a port, those are the types of interventions we want
to do."
Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has announced several
reform packages this year designed to jumpstart growth,
including looser environmental rules, increased spending on
health and security, locked-in tax rates for big mining projects
and measures aimed at cutting bureaucracy.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Alan Crosby)