LIMA Feb 8 Peru posted a $4.5 billion 2012 trade surplus - half of what it posted in 2011 - as the struggling global economy hurt prices for its mineral exports and strong domestic demand boosted imports, the central bank said on Friday.

While imports rose 11.2 percent over 2011, Peru's traditional mining exports fell 4.4 percent in 2012, the central bank said.

December's trade surplus came in at $628 million, 45 percent less than the same month in 2011.

The government expects the economy to have expanded 6.3 percent in all of 2012, likely the fastest rate in the region.

Peru is a top producer of gold, silver, copper, zinc and tin. While mining has traditionally powered Peru's economy, growth is now driven by domestic demand.