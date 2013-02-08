LIMA Feb 8 Peru posted a $4.5 billion 2012
trade surplus - half of what it posted in 2011 - as the
struggling global economy hurt prices for its mineral exports
and strong domestic demand boosted imports, the central bank
said on Friday.
While imports rose 11.2 percent over 2011, Peru's
traditional mining exports fell 4.4 percent in 2012, the central
bank said.
December's trade surplus came in at $628 million, 45 percent
less than the same month in 2011.
The government expects the economy to have expanded 6.3
percent in all of 2012, likely the fastest rate in the region.
Peru is a top producer of gold, silver, copper, zinc and
tin. While mining has traditionally powered Peru's economy,
growth is now driven by domestic demand.