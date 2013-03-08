DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LIMA, March 8 Peru posted a trade deficit of $484 million in January because of the the poor performance of the Andean country's traditional mineral exports as the global economy continues to struggle, the central bank said on Friday.
Overall exports were $3.3 billion, a drop of 18.2 percent compared to January of 2012, while imports grew 13.4 percent to $3.8 billion.
Weaker gold and lead exports led January's unusually deep deficit, the central bank said, as well as Peru's falling fishmeal exports because of industry restrictions.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.