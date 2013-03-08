LIMA, March 8 Peru posted a trade deficit of $484 million in January because of the the poor performance of the Andean country's traditional mineral exports as the global economy continues to struggle, the central bank said on Friday.

Overall exports were $3.3 billion, a drop of 18.2 percent compared to January of 2012, while imports grew 13.4 percent to $3.8 billion.

Weaker gold and lead exports led January's unusually deep deficit, the central bank said, as well as Peru's falling fishmeal exports because of industry restrictions.