LIMA, July 12 Peru posted a $465 million trade deficit in May, the biggest monthly deficit on record and only slightly wider than April's trade gap, the central bank said on Friday. Peru's traditional mineral exports continue to slump on soft global demand and weak prices, while imports rise as the middle class expands and domestic demand surges. In June the central bank said it expected a $485 million trade surplus this year, down from an earlier estimate of $2.8 billion. Last year the trade surplus was $4.5 billion - about half of 2011's surplus. The following is a breakdown of the Andean country's trade balance. May April May 2012 Trade -465 mln -452 mln 65 mln balance Exports 3.298 bln 3.060 bln 3.626 bln Imports 3.763 bln 3.512 bln 3.561 bln(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)