LIMA, Oct 10 Peru posted a $3 million trade deficit in August as the Andean country's mineral exports continued to tumble on weaker prices and softer demand, the central bank said in a report. Peru registered a $1 billion trade deficit in the first eight months of this year, according to data from the central bank. In the same period last year the country enjoyed a $3 billion surplus. The central bank has said it expects a $666 million trade deficit in all of 2013 - Peru's first trade gap since 2001. The following is a breakdown of Peru's balance of trade (all figures in dollars): August July August 2012 Balance -3 mln -460 mln 71 mln Exports 3.935 bln 3.302 bln 3.867 bln Imports 3.938 bln 3.762 bln 3.796 bln