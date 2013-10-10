UPDATE 2-Yingde Gases shareholders vote for major board change
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
LIMA, Oct 10 Peru posted a $3 million trade deficit in August as the Andean country's mineral exports continued to tumble on weaker prices and softer demand, the central bank said in a report. Peru registered a $1 billion trade deficit in the first eight months of this year, according to data from the central bank. In the same period last year the country enjoyed a $3 billion surplus. The central bank has said it expects a $666 million trade deficit in all of 2013 - Peru's first trade gap since 2001. The following is a breakdown of Peru's balance of trade (all figures in dollars): August July August 2012 Balance -3 mln -460 mln 71 mln Exports 3.935 bln 3.302 bln 3.867 bln Imports 3.938 bln 3.762 bln 3.796 bln
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc can legally put its self-driving cars back on California streets after securing the necessary permit from state regulators, the company said on Wednesday, although passengers will not immediately be allowed in the backseat.
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock