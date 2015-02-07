LIMA Feb 7 Peru posted a $2.554 billion trade
deficit in 2014, marking the global mineral exporter's biggest
yearly shortfall ever as commodity prices fell worldwide, the
central bank said Saturday.
However, the country posted a $142 million trade surplus
for December, breaking a run of nine consecutive
monthly deficits, the bank said. In December of 2013, Peru
logged a $629 million trade surplus.
Lower metal prices, a drop in gold production and weak
copper output dragged on export earnings last year, widening the
trade deficit to the deepest on records that date to 1950.
In 2013, Peru posted a $40 million trade deficit, its first
in 12 years.
The central bank on Jan. 23 forecast a $2.8 billion trade
deficit for 2015.
The following is a breakdown of Peru's balance of trade (all
figures in dollars):
Dec 2014 Dec 2013
Balance 142 mln 629 mln
Exports 3.241 bln 3.788 bln
Imports 3.099 bln 3.159 bln
