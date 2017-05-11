LIMA May 11 Peru's trade surplus surged to $76 million in March due to growing exports of copper, zinc, petroleum products and natural gas, the central bank said on Thursday.

That compares with a trade surplus of $5 million in the same month a year earlier. Last week, Peru sharply raised its annual 2017 trade surplus forecast to $3.706 billion from $776 million previously due to higher commodity prices. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)