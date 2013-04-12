LIMA, April 12 Peru posted a trade deficit for the second straight month in February, official data showed on Friday, as imports surge on hot domestic demand but exports stumbled because of a weak global economy. The $162 million gap in February widened the deficit to $539 million so far this year, compared to the $1.6 billion surplus it enjoyed in the same two-month period in 2012. In January Peru posted a $484 million deficit on weaker gold and lead shipments. The central bank has trimmed its view of this year's trade surplus to $2.77 billion from an earlier estimate of $4 billion. Peru is a top producer of gold, silver, copper, zinc and tin, but its mineral shipments have slipped as the struggling global economy has brought down prices. Growth in the past few years here has been led by strong demand for everything from car loans to new homes and cement. In February Peru's traditional exports - primarily mineral shipments - fell 25 percent compared to the same month last year, while imports rose 11 percent. Last year Peru's economy grew 6.3 percent, one of the fastest paces in Latin America. A similar result is expected this year.