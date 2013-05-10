LIMA May 10 Private-sector economists surveyed by Peru's central bank trimmed their growth forecasts for 2013 on Friday, as the country posted its first quarterly trade deficit in more than four years.

Peru's $223 million trade deficit in the first three months of 2013 came as traditional mineral exports fell on weaker global demand, official data showed on Friday.

The Andean nation registered a $200 million trade surplus in March, the central bank said, which narrowed this year's first-quarter trade gap slightly after two straight months of deficits.

The central bank, in a conference call with reporters, said economists it regularly polls reduced their consensus view for growth this year to 6.2 percent from 6.3 percent because of a softer global economy and weak prices for metals.

Financial companies in the same poll saw Peru's economy growing just 6 percent this year.

Peru's traditional exports - mainly minerals - shrunk 19 percent in the first quarter of 2013 compared to the same period last year, while imports surged 6.6 percent on strong internal demand.

Peru, a top global exporter of copper, gold and silver, has not registered a quarterly deficit since the fourth quarter of 2008. Last year Peru posted a $2.4 billion trade surplus in the first quarter.

The central bank has cut its forecast for Peru's 2013 trade surplus to just $900 million, down from an early forecast of $4 billion.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said there is some "concern" about the shrinking forecast for the trade surplus, but that it is "manageable." [ID: nL2N0DB2QZ]

Some emerging economies, including South Korea and India, have cut interest rates in response to indications of a global economic slowdown - though Peruvian officials suggested on Friday it was still too soon to consider changing the benchmark interest rate, which has been steady at 4.25 percent for two years.