LIMA, Sept 20 Peru's central bank slashed its official view of this year's trade balance to a $666 million deficit from its previous forecast of a $675 million surplus, according to a quarterly report published on Friday.

The bank also changed its forecast for this year's fiscal surplus to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from its June estimate of 0.7 percent.

It also now sees a wider current account deficit - 4.9 percent of GDP instead of 4.4 percent.