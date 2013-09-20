BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LIMA, Sept 20 Peru's central bank slashed its official view of this year's trade balance to a $666 million deficit from its previous forecast of a $675 million surplus, according to a quarterly report published on Friday.
The bank also changed its forecast for this year's fiscal surplus to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from its June estimate of 0.7 percent.
It also now sees a wider current account deficit - 4.9 percent of GDP instead of 4.4 percent.
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
* Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: