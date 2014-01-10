LIMA Jan 10 Peru's central bank said on Friday
that the country likely posted a $531 million trade deficit
in all of 2013 - a wider gap than previously
estimated and the global minerals exporter's first since 2001.
Last month the central bank forecast a $396 million trade
deficit in 2013.
The Andean nation's exports slipped during much of last year
on lower global prices for minerals like copper and gold,
leading to weaker-than-expected economic growth.
But a rebound is expected this year, when Peru should clock
a 6 percent expansion in the first quarter, central bank
economist Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call.
That pace is in line with the bank's 6 percent forecast for
economic growth in all of 2014.
The central bank now expects the economy to have expanded by
5.1 percent in 2013, a forecast that had been revised down
several times over the course of the year.
Peru's potential growth rate - the fastest rate the economy
can expand by without stoking inflation - has widely been seen
as between 6 and 6.5 percent.
The economy expanded 4.9 percent in the first 10 months of
2013.
Economic growth figures for November and December have not
been published yet, but the central bank has said they will
reflect more robust economic activity than in previous months.
The monetary authority held the benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 4 percent for the second month on Thursday, having
cut it in November for the first time in more than four years to
spur growth.
Exports have not outpaced imports in the fast-growing nation
in more than 10 years.
The central bank did not specify the trade balance in
November, but said that in December there was a $378 million
surplus.