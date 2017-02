LIMA Oct 12 Peru's posted a trade deficit of $52 million in August as the Andean country's traditional mineral exports continue to waver on lower prices, the central bank said on Friday.

Peru is a top exporter of gold, silver, copper and zinc but its mineral sales have suffered in recent months because of lower prices and the global slowdown.

The central bank last month trimmed its view for the 2012 trade surplus to $3.5 billion this year from $6.7 billion.