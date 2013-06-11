GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price slumps amid ample supply; equities climb
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
LIMA, June 11 Peru posted a trade deficit of $452.3 million in April, the biggest monthly deficit on record, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Imports have been rising in the country's fast-growing economy even as prices and volumes for its metals exports slip.
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
CHICAGO, March 9 Illinois' record-breaking budget impasse, which has led to sporadic funding for higher education, is increasingly pressuring the finances and competitiveness of state universities, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes