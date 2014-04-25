LIMA, April 25 Peru raised its view of this year's trade deficit to $1 billion on Friday, up from its last official forecast of a $485 million gap in August, the finance ministry said in a biannual report.

The government also now sees a higher inflation rate in full year 2014 - 2.8 percent, up from its earlier estimate of 2 percent. The central bank's inflation target range is 1 to 3 percent. (Reporting By Patricia Velez Editing by W Simon)