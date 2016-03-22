LIMA, March 22 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, polling
second in Peru's presidential race, would ease taxes and draw on
private investments for new infrastructure projects to fuel
growth, according to his economic adviser.
The proposals, combined with efforts to slash red tape that
his team estimated was holding back $26 billion in investments,
would allow Peru's economy to grow by at least 5 percent again,
Alfredo Thorne said in an interview late on Monday.
Peru's next president will take office as the country's
once-surging growth rates have slowed to under 4 percent at the
end of a decade-long mining boom.
Thorne said Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former prime minister
and World Bank economist, would not count on a rebound in
mineral prices to jumpstart a sluggish economic recovery.
"We think growth should be driven internally," Thorne said.
Kuczynski would offer tax rebates to big companies that
reinvest their earnings and cut the sales tax rate to 15 percent
from 18 percent in three years, said Thorne, a former Wall
Street and World Bank economist who now heads an advisory firm
in Lima.
Thorne said a Kuczynski government would be friendlier to
investors than one led by front-runner Keiko Fujimori, a
center-right former lawmaker and the daughter of jailed
ex-president Alberto Fujimori.
Fujimori has long enjoyed a double-digit lead over Kuczynski
in opinion polls, but she is not expected to win outright in
April 10 elections and is seen as tied with him in a run-off.
"Unlike Mrs. Fujimori, we do not think the government should
meddle in several areas," Thorne said, citing her pledge to tap
an emergency fiscal fund to pay for an infrastructure spurt.
Thorne said Kuczynski would instead rely on public-private
partnerships to roll out new infrastructure projects to keep the
burden on taxpayers small, though stimulus measures would widen
the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product
through 2019.
Kuczynski would restructure state bidding agency
Proinversion so it can hold more competitive auctions and push
out more projects, including public works stalled in regional
governments that have dragged down growth in recent years.
Thorne praised the management of the central bank under its
current president Julio Velarde, and said Kuczynski would help
it fight inflation by adjusting formulas used for setting
electrical and fuel rates.
"If this government would have done that... we would have
avoided at least a few interest rate hikes," Thorne said.
He called the central bank's 1 to 3 percent inflation target
range "a bit tight" but defended its policy of intervening in
the spot market to offset currency swings.
