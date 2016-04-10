(Note: election law forbids publication of polls in Peru a week
prior to April 10 voting)
By Caroline Stauffer and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, April 10 Peruvians are expected to favor
Keiko Fujimori in the first round of a presidential election on
Sunday, although critical voters who have not forgiven the
authoritarian rule of her father are likely to ensure a June
run-off.
The U.S.-educated former congresswoman has worked to
distance herself from imprisoned former President Alberto
Fujimori after she lost the 2011 election. A center-right
politician, she has vowed to preserve democracy and keep 25
years of free-market policies intact.
The 40-year-old Fujimori enjoys a double-digit lead, but is
believed to be about ten percentage points short of the simple
majority needed for an outright win. Support for her slipped
after tens of thousands protested against her on April 5, 24
years after her father shut Congress with the support of the
army.
"Fujimori lost three points, probably because of the
marches, and that makes a first-round victory increasingly more
distant for her," said Alfredo Torres, head of Ipsos polling.
An Ipsos poll on Saturday evening gave her 35.8 percent of
valid votes, while Wall Street favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski,
77, had 21 percent, statistically tied with left-wing
nationalist Veronika Mendoza, 35, with 20.1 percent of votes.
Peruvians go to the polls to choose the successor to Ollanta
Humala with their country of 30 million on track to become the
world's No. 2 copper producer after nearly two decades of
uninterrupted economic growth. Some question why poverty
persists with such vast mineral wealth, however, and rising
crime is a primary concern for others.
Fujimori's father, a right-wing populist who is serving out
a 25-year prison term for human rights abuses and corruption
during his 1990-2000 rule, is fondly remembered by some for
building rural schools and hospitals and implementing
neo-liberal reforms that remain in place. Keiko Fujimori
famously became Peru's first lady at 19 when her parents
divorced.
"Keiko has strong proposals, she is not her father though
not everything he did was bad," said Jorge Mendoza, 33, a court
technician and Fujimori supporter in Lima.
The elder Fujimori said his hard-line measures were
necessary to defeat the Maoist-inspired Shining Path insurgency.
In a reminder of that bloody conflict, rebels presumed to be
remnants of the Shining Path ambushed soldiers in the Andes
mountains early Saturday, leaving three dead and six injured.
ELECTION CRITICIZED
After dancing at her closing rally on Thursday, Fujimori
told orange-clad supporters she is the only candidate with "the
guts to put an end to crime."
She has promised to boost economic growth threatened by
falling metals prices by tapping a rainy day fund and to issue
new debt to fund badly needed infrastructure.
Underscoring the danger of Peru's roads, a bus carrying
people to vote in the election plunged into a river on Friday,
killing at least 23.
Human rights groups say Fujimori's election would be an
assault on hard-won democracy. They cried foul when two leading
candidates were barred late in the process and said that
decision favored Fujimori. The head of the Organization of
American States warned elections would be "semi-democratic."
Opponents of Fujimori are mostly split between former World
Bank economist Kuczynski, and Mendoza, a congresswoman and
trained psychologist from Cuzco who wants to scrap Peru's 1993
constitution and limit mining. Kuczynski has called for
supporters of other minor candidates to rally around him as the
only option for a "sensible center."
Polls show Kuczynski has a better chance of beating Fujimori
in a run-off, though at least one poll last week said Mendoza
could tie with her in an eventual second round.
