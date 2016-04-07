(Note: election law forbids publication of polls in Peru a week prior to April 10 voting)

LIMA, April 7 Peru's select stock index closed down more than 4 percent on Thursday on news that a Datum poll seen by a source showed leftist Veronika Mendoza could face front-runner Keiko Fujimori in a run-off after Sunday's presidential election.

The poll showed Mendoza with 18.5 percent of valid votes, statistically tied with centrist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's 18 percent. Long-time leader Fujimori had 43 percent support in a mock vote that excluded likely blank and spoiled ballots. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang)