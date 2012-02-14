* Deal with Embraer could be worth $150 mln
* Peru also interested in Embraer's KC-390 planes
* Brazil, Peru want to boost border security
BRASILIA, Feb 14 Peru is considering
buying ten Super Tucano light attack aircraft from Brazil's
Embraer as it works with Brazil to bolster
surveillance along their jungle border, Brazilian Defense
Minister Celso Amorim said on Tuesday.
Amorim said the Peruvian military is also interested in
Embraer's KC-390 military transport plane and the armoured land
vehicle Guarani, a Brazilian army project that is expected to
start production this year.
"This (purchase of Super Tucanos) has been the subject of
conversations for some time... In that context we are working on
the possibility of 10 planes," Amorim told reporters in
Brasilia.
He said the deal would also include sharing of technology
and industrial cooperation.
Amorim met with Peruvian Defense Minister Alberto Otarola in
the Brazilian capital to discuss greater cooperation in
patrolling their porous border in the Amazon jungle.
Otarola did not specify the number of Super Tucano planes,
but acknowledged negotiations with Embraer. He is due to visit
Embraer's offices in Sao Jose dos Campos on Wednesday.
"We hope that those talks turn out well," he said.
The deal could be worth around $150 million, according to a
government source.
Embraer, the world's No.3 planemaker, sees room to sell
around 50 more Super Tucanos in Latin America after selling more
than 60 so far in the region. The company is also eyeing more
sales to NATO nations after clinching an order from the United
States Air Force.
Embraer's defense unit promises steady growth with Brazil's
armed forces as the country bolsters protection of its vast
borders and far-flung offshore oil reserves, reducing Embraer's
reliance on highly cyclical revenue from civil aviation.
In recent years, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru have bought
Embraer defense aircraft to boost their air defenses as they
bolster surveillance along their borders, fight armed
rebels and confront drug trafficking.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)