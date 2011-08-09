* Rationing lasted one week, Yanacocha output unaffected

* Peru now importing power from Ecuador

LIMA, Aug 9 Peru will stop rationing energy in the industrial north on Wednesday, a practice that for the past week has limited power for important metals producers, Mines and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera said on Tuesday.

Peru has struck a deal to buy electricity from neighboring Ecuador, which beginning Wednesday would increase transmission between the countries, Herrera said.

"Since yesterday (Monday) we have been importing electricity from Ecuador and we have taken a second measure to improve transmission quality and increase capacity that should be operational tomorrow," he said on local television.

The ministry began rationing power on Aug. 2 due to a lack of transmission capacity and hydroelectric power between Trujillo and Cajamarca, where U.S. miner Newmont ( NEM.N ) runs the giant Yanacocha gold mine with Buenaventura ( BVN.N ).

The chief executive of Buenaventura, Peru's largest precious metals miner, said last week production had not been affected.

Peru generates 51 percent of its energy from hydropower and is currently building new transmission wires in the north.

The country has a bilateral energy accord with Ecuador, to which it has previously sold electricity. It is negotiating accords with Chile and Colombia that could help avoid future supply crises in the region. (Reporting by Patricia Velez;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)