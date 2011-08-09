* Rationing lasted one week, Yanacocha output unaffected
* Peru now importing power from Ecuador
LIMA, Aug 9 Peru will stop rationing energy in
the industrial north on Wednesday, a practice that for the past
week has limited power for important metals producers, Mines
and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera said on Tuesday.
Peru has struck a deal to buy electricity from neighboring
Ecuador, which beginning Wednesday would increase transmission
between the countries, Herrera said.
"Since yesterday (Monday) we have been importing
electricity from Ecuador and we have taken a second measure to
improve transmission quality and increase capacity that should
be operational tomorrow," he said on local television.
The ministry began rationing power on Aug. 2 due to a lack
of transmission capacity and hydroelectric power between
Trujillo and Cajamarca, where U.S. miner Newmont (NEM.N) runs
the giant Yanacocha gold mine with Buenaventura (BVN.N).
The chief executive of Buenaventura, Peru's largest
precious metals miner, said last week production had not been
affected.
Peru generates 51 percent of its energy from hydropower
and is currently building new transmission wires in the north.
The country has a bilateral energy accord with Ecuador, to
which it has previously sold electricity. It is negotiating
accords with Chile and Colombia that could help avoid future
supply crises in the region.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)