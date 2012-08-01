LIMA Aug 1 Peru plans to auction off by the end of this year concessions to build two gas pipelines, Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Merino said on Wednesday.

The government plans to boost the reliability of natural gas flowing from the country's jungle interior to its coast with a 207-kilometer pipeline "loop" to run parallel to one already operating.

A separate pipeline will pump ethane from Pisco on Peru's central coast to Matarani near its southern shores to feed a planned petrochemical center.

A cluster of planned petrochemical plants on Peru's Pacific Coast require billions in investment. The plants would turn natural gas into explosives and fertilizer.

The concessions would be offered as public-private partnerships, Merino said.

"We believe we'll start the process in four or five months tops," Merino said in a press conference for foreign journalists. "And we expect to have developed the petrochemical center before 2015."

The two concessions would complement a separate investment being made by Kuntur, a company owned by the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht - which plans to build a pipeline in southern Peru that will stretch from Peru's southern Camisea gas fields to the coast. [ID: nL2E8I3BOZ]

Odebrecht is investing $6 billion in the 1,000-kilometer pipeline.

"This project is clearly moving forward," he said. "We're in the phase of reaching a final agreement on the contract."

Merino said the new gas and ethane pipelines as well as Odebrecht's project are part of a plan to secure the country's energy future as President Ollanta Humala tries to make gas cheaply available locally and reduce reliance on oil imports.

He said the pipelines will also support the country's electrical capacity, especially at the country's hub of thermoelectrical plants in Chilca that are powered with gas from Camisea.

"Next year more than 50 percent of the country's total electrical generation will come from Chilca," he said.

Merino said the new natural gas pipeline, part of the loop system, could branch off into the town of Quillabamba, Cusco, where a new electrical plant will be built.

The Humala government has tasked Peru's state oil firm PetroPeru to boost output and transform Peru into a net energy producer. (Reporting by Teresa Céspedes; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang)