LIMA Feb 17 Several companies are interested in bidding on Peru's biggest oil block despite protests by indigenous communities that have delayed the auction and partially halted output, the state energy agency said Tuesday.

Perupetro President Luis Ortigas said he cannot open bidding on oil block 1-AB, in the Amazonian region of Loreto, until the government wraps up talks with indigenous communities that are demanding environmental clean-ups and compensation for land use.

The contract for 1-AB, controlled by Argentine oil company Pluspetrol since 2001, expires in August and cannot be renewed.

"There are less than six months for the contract to end and a tender can't be launched because the government is dealing with social issues," Ortigas said in an interview.

"Otherwise, I'd make the call right now."

Energy companies from the United States, Colombia, Argentina, Canada, France and China have shown interest in participating in the auction, Ortigas said.

"Since it's already producing, it's an attractive block," Ortigas said. "You come in and already have revenue."

Block 1-AB is also home to indigenous communities angry over pollution from more than four decades of drilling.

Daily output of 15,000 to 17,000 barrels per day has been disrupted by protests twice in the past year.

Some 3,100 bpd have been halted since Jan. 26 after a native community took over wells to demand payment for land use.

Pluspetrol has said it was seeking dialogue with protesters and was interested in continuing to operate the block, depending on the terms of the new contract.

Dozens of native towns in block 1-AB are also pressing the government to provide them land titles, compensation for pollution and healthcare before a new contract is signed.

Ortigas also said Perupetro might push back the launch dates for 25 exploratory oil blocks as the global price slump has curbed interest in them.

Perupetro had planned to tender the blocks, including 19 Amazonian and six offshore concessions, sometime this year.

"With the drop in the price of crude we have to think again," Ortigas said. "Maybe we have to delay or reprogram them ... we could reach the conclusion that it's not convenient now to launch bidding."

Ortigas said Perupetro is considering lengthening exploratory concessions from seven years to give companies more time to secure financing.

