LIMA Feb 17 Several companies are interested in
bidding on Peru's biggest oil block despite protests by
indigenous communities that have delayed the auction and
partially halted output, the state energy agency said Tuesday.
Perupetro President Luis Ortigas said he cannot open bidding
on oil block 1-AB, in the Amazonian region of Loreto, until the
government wraps up talks with indigenous communities that are
demanding environmental clean-ups and compensation for land use.
The contract for 1-AB, controlled by Argentine oil company
Pluspetrol since 2001, expires in August and cannot be renewed.
"There are less than six months for the contract to end and
a tender can't be launched because the government is dealing
with social issues," Ortigas said in an interview.
"Otherwise, I'd make the call right now."
Energy companies from the United States, Colombia,
Argentina, Canada, France and China have shown interest in
participating in the auction, Ortigas said.
"Since it's already producing, it's an attractive block,"
Ortigas said. "You come in and already have revenue."
Block 1-AB is also home to indigenous communities angry over
pollution from more than four decades of drilling.
Daily output of 15,000 to 17,000 barrels per day has been
disrupted by protests twice in the past year.
Some 3,100 bpd have been halted since Jan. 26 after a native
community took over wells to demand payment for land use.
Pluspetrol has said it was seeking dialogue with protesters
and was interested in continuing to operate the block, depending
on the terms of the new contract.
Dozens of native towns in block 1-AB are also pressing the
government to provide them land titles, compensation for
pollution and healthcare before a new contract is signed.
Ortigas also said Perupetro might push back the launch dates
for 25 exploratory oil blocks as the global price slump has
curbed interest in them.
Perupetro had planned to tender the blocks, including 19
Amazonian and six offshore concessions, sometime this year.
"With the drop in the price of crude we have to think
again," Ortigas said. "Maybe we have to delay or reprogram them
... we could reach the conclusion that it's not convenient now
to launch bidding."
Ortigas said Perupetro is considering lengthening
exploratory concessions from seven years to give companies more
time to secure financing.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj)