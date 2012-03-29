LIMA, March 29 President Ollanta Humala said on Thursday Peru is starting construction on a $3 billion natural gas pipeline from the Camisea fields that will feed planned petrochemical plants on the country's southern Pacific coast.

Brazil's Odebrecht and U.S. firm Conduit will build the 620-mile (1,000 km) long pipeline, which has been stalled for several years. (Reporting By Terry Wade)