LIMA, July 10 Natural gas production in Peru rose 13 percent in the first half of 2012 from the same period a year earlier, the government of the nascent energy producer said on Tuesday.

The Andean country produced 207.2 million cubic feet of gas between January and June, up from 183.2 million cubic feet in the same period of 2011, Perupetro, the government energy agency, said in a communique.

Peru's natural gas, produced almost entirely in the Camisea fields, is used to generate electricity in the global metals exporter. Demand for electricity is expected to increase 6 percent this year, in line with the government's forecast for economic growth.

Some natural gas is sent to Peru's liquefaction plant in Pampa Melchorita, the first such plant in South America. From there, the fuel is shipped to Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Peru, under President Ollanta Humala, aims to become a net energy exporter by increasing oil and natural gas output and strengthening its state-run firm Petroperu in the style of Brazil's Petrobras or Colombia's Ecopetrol.

Peru's natural gas production is largely controlled by the Camisea consortium, led by Argentina's Pluspetrol with participation from Spain's Repsol, U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South Korea's SK, Algeria's Sonatrach and Argentina's Tecpetrol. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by David Gregorio)