LIMA, Sept 29 Peru's government announced on Thursday the first five oil and natural gas exploration contracts to be signed since it passed a law requiring firms to consult with indigenous people before developing projects.

Exploration blocks have been awarded to the British Pitkin Petroleum, Colombia's Ecopetrol [ECO.CN] and Argentina's Tecpetro the state agency Perupetro said in a statement. Britain's Hydrocarbon Exploration has contracts to explore two blocks.

The companies won the exploration rights in a tender held in October of last year.

Peru's new leftist government hopes to aggressively pursue investment in its emerging oil and natural gas sector in the next five years. It wants to attract big multinational firms to the Andean country.

At the same time, President Ollanta Humala wants to improve relations with indigenous towns and tribes in the Amazon through the so-called "consultation law" he approved earlier this month.

The law requires firms and the state to consult tribes and rural towns and try to reach a consensus on new projects before building mines, drilling for oil or enacting legislation that affects their lands.

The law will be implemented in January and does not apply to previously approved projects. [ID:nS1E78R1BJ]

Humala has said the law could quell wide-spread opposition in rural towns to extractive industries. Protesters sometimes clash with police, resulting in violence and threatening some $50 billion in investment planned for the next decade.

"The companies have confirmed their commitment to strictly comply with the law of prior consultation," the Perupetro statement said. (Reporting by Patricia Velez. Writing by Caroline Stauffer. Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)