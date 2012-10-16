Por Omar Mariluz
LIMA, 16 oct Peru promised on Tuesday to build a
new regasification plant by 2015 to back up key energy supplies
in case a leftist insurgency attacked a pipeline that runs
through a jungle where most of the Andean country's natural gas
is produced.
The plant would cost $400 million and is one of a number of
projects planned to ensure the country's energy security, Energy
Minister Jorge Merino told members of Congress on Tuesday.
He didn't give details on when the government might tender
the plant's construction to private investors.
Peru's natural gas is produced almost entirely in the
Camisea fields, and is used to generate half of all electricity
in the global metals exporter. Mining companies have voiced
concerns that the fast-growing country could experience energy
shortfalls in coming years.
Last week a remnant band of Shining Path insurgents burned
three helicopters that belong to the firm Transportadora de Gas
del Peru (TGP), which operates the pipeline.
The company suspended pipeline maintenance after the
helicopters were destroyed, one in a string of recent attacks
that's generated criticism of President Ollanta Humala's
strategy to regain control of the rugged drug-trafficking
region..
The rebels, now too weak to pose a strategic threat to the
government, went into the cocaine-trafficking business after the
founders of the group were arrested in the early 1990s. The
jungles where it operates are rife with coca plantations.
The TGP helicopters were used to upkeep Peru's only natural
gas pipeline, which pumps gas from the southern region of Cusco
to the central coast of Peru.
The pipeline's expansion and maintenance had already been
crippled since April when remnants of the Shining Path
insurgency kidnapped and later released unharmed 36 contract
workers of the Camisea consortium that operates Peru's massive
natural gas field.
The Camisea consortium is led by Argentina's Pluspetrol with
participation from Spain's Repsol, U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South
Korea's SK, Algeria's Sonatrach and Argentina's Tecpetrol.
The rebel attacks have hampered Humala's plans to turn the
Andean nation into a net energy exporter by increasing oil and
natural gas output, and strengthening its state-run firm
Petroperu in the style of Brazil's Petrobras.
Merino said natural gas exported abroad by Camisea could be
suspended in an emergency.
"According to Peruvian law, in an emergency gas exports must
be cut and diverted to the local market, and that is in the
contracts we have with the Camisea consortium," Merino said.
Peru only has two liquefied gas storage tanks and Merino
said the government wants to build two more in case supplies are
cut off in an emergency.
