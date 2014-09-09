LIMA, Sept 9 The Peruvian government said on
Tuesday it is investigating the deaths of four indigenous
leaders who were fighting illegal logging in their Amazonian
home and were apparently murdered near Peru's border with
Brazil.
Native leaders said Edwin Chota, a well-known environmental
activist and a leader of the Ashaninka indigenous group, was
shot and killed along with three of his colleagues about a week
ago in a remote corner of the rainforest in the Peruvian region
of Ucayali.
Police and other authorities were traveling to the border
area to recover the bodies and investigate the deaths, said
Deputy Culture Minister Patricia Balbuena.
A local man who found the bodies described them as marked by
bullet wounds, Balbuena said, adding that authorities will look
into the death threats from loggers that relatives say Chota
received for years.
Chota had long fought to keep illegal logging operations
from encroaching on native Ashaninka land.
One of his goals was to secure official land titles for
native villages so they could better defend their territory from
intruders.
Chota died without having obtained a land title for his own
community of Saweto, near the border with Brazil, said Reyder
Sebastian, an Ashaninka leader from Ucayali who worked with him.
Sebastian said illegal logging in the border area has surged
as a gang of Peruvians and Brazilians took control of large
swaths of pristine forest.
The World Bank has estimated that about 80 percent of Peru's
timber exports come from trees that are cut illegally.
Chota had just returned to the border area from the Peruvian
capital, Lima, where he pressed for government action on illegal
logging. He was headed to Brazil to discuss the problem with a
nearby Ashaninka community when he disappeared, said Elio
Franco, who works with the indigenous group ORAU in Ucayali.
Days later, vultures circling overhead led locals searching
for the missing men to the bodies, Franco added.
"All of this could have been prevented if the government had
listened," he said. "They were tired of reporting so many death
threats from illegal loggers."
Peruvian police did not respond to several telephone and
email requests for comment.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Peter
Galloway)