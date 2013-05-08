LIMA May 8 Peru is trying to quash the ability
of companies to avoid paying environmental fines by lodging
judicial appeals that linger for years, part of a push to crack
down on polluters in a top exporter of minerals.
Many of the appeals filed by mining and energy firms in Peru
effectively suspend penalties indefinitely, rendering
environmental sanctions nearly pointless, said Hugo Gomez, the
head of Peru's environmental enforcement agency, OEFA.
"The fine remains suspended through the whole process,"
Gomez told reporters on Tuesday. "That reduces the deterrent
impact of the fines."
Under a proposal by President Ollanta Humala, a firm would
have to make a deposit equal to the amount of the fine before
asking the judiciary to consider suspending it, Gomez said.
Humala has promised to emphasize environmental protection
along with the multibillion-dollar mining industry, Peru's
traditional engine of economic growth.
Peru's environment ministry is barely five years old, and
critics say OEFA, its enforcement arm, is still too under-funded
to catch up with environmental violations stretching from mines
in the Andes to oil sites in the Amazon.
Concerns that extractive projects will hurt local water
supplies help drive some of the many disputes over natural
resources in rural provinces in Peru.
More than 80 percent of penalties for environmental
infractions since 2011, around $30 million, have not been paid
because of appeals, said Jesus Espinoza with OEFA.
"Most environmental fines ... are paralyzed," he said.
OEFA said last year the government levied 215 fines on
mining companies and 43 on oil and gas firms.
In March, Peru declared a state of emergency in a part of
the Peruvian Amazon where oil has leaked into the environment
over four decades.
The government also plans to triple the maximum fine on
polluting companies to $42.5 million (111 million soles), reduce
fines for companies that voluntarily report infractions, and set
up a laboratory where it can independently test for toxic
substances.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Omar Mariluz; Editing by Vicki
Allen)