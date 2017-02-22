RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
D eforestation in the Peruvian Amazon has risen this century -
destroying an area of rainforest 14 times larger than Los
Angeles - with small farmers behind most of the cutting,
according to a new analysis of satellite maps.
Small farmers account for about 80 percent of Peru's forest
loss, the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP), a
Washington, D.C.-based research group, said on Wednesday.
"One of the big findings of this report is that
deforestation is not driven by sexier issues such as large-scale
oil palm (plantations) or dams, but widespread small-scale
agriculture," said Matt Finer, MAAP's director.
Small producers clearing forests for farms or cattle grazing
along with logging roads and illegal gold mining have caused
Peru to lose 1,800,000 hectares of Amazon rainforest since 2001
and the trend is steadily increasing, the analysis said.
The research underlies the difficulties governments face in
balancing the need to find farmland for the rural poor while
preserving diverse ecosystems, analysts said.
"Civil society and government must confront this reality
when shaping priorities," Finer wrote in an email to the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Peruvian officials were not immediately available to
comment.
The finding contrasts with the picture in neighbouring
Brazil - home to the world's largest tropical forests - where
small growers are only behind about a third of the cutting.
This could be due to the higher poverty levels in Peru,
underlying the need to improve job creation and land rights so
poor farmers have options beside cutting down trees.
More than 20 percent of Peruvians live in poverty and the
country's president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, said he aims to cut
the rate to ten percent in the next five years.
