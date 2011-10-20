LIMA, Oct 20 The value of Peru's exports will expand 30 percent this year, according to the country's export association, ADEX, despite a stronger currency and economic uncertainty abroad. [ID:nN1E79J0P1]

Below are the value of exports compared to exchange rate variation in the sol PEN=PE currency in the past decade: YEAR *SOLES PER DOLLAR VARIATION EXPORTS (BLNS) 2001 3.444 $7.02 2002 3.504 -1.7 % $7.70 2003 3.462 1.2 % $9.09 2004 3.278 5.3 % $12.81 2005 3.419 -4.3 % $17.37 2006 3.196 6.5 % $23.83 2007 2.999 6.2 % $28.09 2008 3.136 -4.6 % $31.02 2009 2.887 7.9 % $26.96 2010 2.807 2.8 % $35.56

(*) year end price (Reporting by Ursula Scollo)