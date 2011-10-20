* Continued gains in Peru's sol not affecting exports

* Key markets could be hit in 2012

By Ursula Scollo

LIMA, Oct 20 The value of Peru's exports will expand 30 percent this year despite a stronger currency, though it could fall off in 2012 if the world economy slumps into recession, the country's export association said.

While the Brazilian real and the Chilean peso will likely end the year weaker, the sol PEN=PE currency is about 3 percent stronger than it was in January, helped by economic fundamentals that have stayed firm in Peru even as uncertainty increases about the direction of the global economy.

"These effects are surprising. Exports are performing well despite concerns about the exchange rate and global volatility," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of economic studies at the country's export association, ADEX.

Gonzalez says exports should reach $46 billion this year, nearly a third more than in 2010. Peru, a top metals producer, doubled its trade surplus in July and August from a year earlier. For details see [ID:nN1E79I292]

Demand for Peru's raw materials has been fed by China's voracious economy, the world's second largest. Continued demand and tight supply helped copper reach record prices in 2010, benefiting Peru, the world's No. 2 producer.

"The sol's nominal appreciation has been more than offset by factors that have boosted the sale of exports abroad," said Mario Guerrero, an analyst at Scotiabank in Lima.

Metals account for some 60 percent of Peru's exports, and the country's manufacturing industry is growing. Peru also leads in sales of niche agricultural products like asparagus and artichokes.

Raw material exports grew 4.1 percent from the previous year in the first half of 2011, and manufacturing exports surged 20 percent, according to Guerrero.

Peru's exports are less vulnerable to exchange rate volatility than other Latin American countries because the central bank frequently intervenes in the spot market. The bank has purchased $2.69 billion and sold $1.2 billion this year.

Brazilian policymakers have frequently complained that a strong real hurts exporters, though they have had relatively little success in managing their currency.

RISK FROM ABROAD

Next year the value of Peru's exports could fall considerably, especially if a slump in metals prices that started in August continues.

"Export value is expected to take a hit in 2012," said ADEX's Gonzalez.

During the last slowdown, he said, exports fell 23 percent during the height of a global economic crisis in 2009 before making a significant recovery last year, when Peru's economy grew nearly 9 percent.

A drop in sales abroad could also affect Peru's already low tax collection rate, which sank to 13.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2009. It's currently at 15 percent, though President Ollanta Humala has pledged to raise it.

Peru's economy looks set to weather a global economic slowdown better than many other economies in Latin America. Growth beat expectations in August, with the economy expanding 7.49 percent as domestic demand remained strong and exports grew.

The central bank forecasts growth of 5.7 percent in 2012. Investors are growing confident in Humala, a leftist who rattled markets as a candidate but has governed from the center since taking office in July.

"Peru continues to be attractive for investments and this favors the influx of long-term capital," said Francisco Grippa, an analyst at BBVA Banco Continental in Lima. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo. Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)