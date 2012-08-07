Aug 7 Peru's banking regulator has told lenders
it wants them to raise provisions for bad loans to limit risks
as they ramp up spending to lower-income borrowers in the
fast-growing economy, a high-ranking official said on Tuesday.
The draft rule by the agency, known as the SBS, would
tighten existing regulations that in some cases are already more
demanding than those in Europe or the United States.
Banks have until Oct. 15 to respond to the regulator's
request and until July 2015 to comply with the rules.
"It's not that we see a risk. What we are doing is acting
ahead of time to prevent a risk," said the adjunct
superintendent of the regulator.
"It's also in line with the fact that banks are taking more
risks," he said.
Some banks said they took more cautious provisions in the
second quarter, apparently on their own, as they compete for new
clients who previously did not have access to loans in a country
where the poverty rate is around 27 percent.
On Monday, Credicorp, Peru's largest financial
holding company, said its second-quarter net income fell 1.3
percent to $171.9 million compared with the same period in 2011
after it raised loan loss provisions by 84 percent to $110.9
million.
This is due "to our conservative provisioning policy, which
accompanies our incursion efforts in lower income segments," the
bank said.
Credicorp's total loan book grew 18.7 percent during the
same period to $19.2 billion, underscoring forecasts the broader
economy will grow by 6 percent this year.
Intercorp Financial Services, which owns No. 4
Peruvian bank Interbank, reported a 37 percent rise in
loan loss provisions for the first half to 246 million soles
($94 million).
Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said that Peru
rigorously defines past due loans, which are low compared to
other countries.
"In general, in Latin America we have already met rules that
they are requiring Europe and the United States to meet in 2018
- precisely because we have been more prudent," he told Reuters
in May in reference to the Basel III Accords agreed to by
banking supervisors after the 2009 global financial crisis.
