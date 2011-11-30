* Union workers had been on picket line since Sept. 29

LIMA Nov 30 Workers have returned to their jobs at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Peruvian copper mine Cerro Verde after a two-month strike, union leader William Camacho said on Wednesday.

Both sides failed to reach an accord on a new labor pact, but the union said on Monday its members would return to work after receiving guarantees that the regional government of Arequipa will unilaterally draw up the wage pact to end the dispute.

"The workers have already arrived at the mine and the buses have picked them up," Camacho told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said the regional government could disclose its decision on the new salary structure in two or three days.

Talks at Cerro Verde, which produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, had been snagged over the size of the wage increase for workers.

At one point union members said Cerro Verde had offered a 5 percent raise for 2011 and 4 percent for the next two years but workers demand increases of 6 percent and 5.5 percent.

Previously, the mine that produces 2 percent of the world's copper offered a 3 percent raise while the roughly 1,000 workers who laid down their tools on Sept. 29 had originally demanded 11 percent, union leaders said.

A Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) spokesman has said Cerro Verde was mining at two-thirds its normal daily rate during the strike with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions.

The Arizona-based company has also faced a walkout at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which is the world's second biggest copper mine. [ID:nL4E7MN1FQ]

Analysts expect lower production in the fourth quarter at Cerro Verde. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Alden Bentley)