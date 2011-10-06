* Camisea negotiations to continue, but delayed

* Peru to receive less for gas exported to Mexico

By Omar Mariluz

LIMA, Oct 6 Peru said on Thursday that negotiations over royalties paid by the consortium operating the giant Camisea natural gas field could be delayed, leaving the state with less income from exported fuel.

President Ollanta Humala's government says it seeks to correct market distortions through the negotiations so that royalties paid on exported fuel are always higher than those paid on fuel used domestically.

Talks between the government and the consortium, led by Argentina's Pluspetrol, started during former President Alan Garcia's government.

Spain's Repsol-YPF (REP.MC), U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South Korea's SK Energy, Algeria's Sonatrach and Argentina's Tecpetrol are also part of the consortium.

In the negotiations, Peru also wants to ensure that gas in lot 88, one of the consortium's largest, is reserved for the internal market. Liberating lot 88 was one of the principal campaign promises from Humala, who took office in July.

"The royalties are going to take some time, but the liberation of lot 88 is not going to take long," said Aurelio Ochoa, head of the state-run Perupetro agency in charge of negotiating for the government.

EXPORTATION TO MEXICO

Ochoa explained that currently, gas that is consumed domestically pays a royalty of $1 per each million BTU (British thermal units), while fuel that is exported brings in about $2.30 per million BTU.

However, he said said that when Peru begins to export gas to Mexico in January, the royalty would be only $0.19 per million BTU, considerably less than the local market rate.

Repsol-YPF, responsible for exporting liquefied natural gas in Peru, has signed an agreement with Mexico, where it will initially send 100 to 120 million cubic feet and then increase to 420 million cubic feet in four years, according to Ochoa.

Since 2010, Peru has been sending liquefied natural gas principally to Europe and Asia.

Ochoa assured that possible alternatives are being evaluated for the Mexican case, in what would be an attempt to avoid civil unrest. Protests have broken out over the distortions in royalty payments.

"We are seeing what could be a way out, even conversing with the Mexican government, no alternatives have been ruled out that could resolve the issue," he said. (Additional reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by David Gregorio)