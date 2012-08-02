* Gas flows have not been affected
* Work stalled since April when workers kidnapped
Por Marco Aquino
LIMA, Aug 2 A remnant band of Shining Path
rebels in Peru's southeastern jungle has stalled expansion work
on the country's main natural gas pipeline, a company employee
told Reuters on Thursday.
The company is a consortium known as the Transportadora de
Gas del Peru (TGP), which operates the pipeline that moves
natural gas from the Camisea gas fields to the coast.
The employee said the threat of the rebels has also delayed
TGP's maintenance work and a "good part" of current operations.
The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said gas
flows have not been affected.
A second source close to the company said work on the
pipeline has been mostly stalled since April, when a group of
Shining Path rebels kidnapped 36 Camisea contract workers in the
province of La Convencion in the southern region of Cusco.
The hostages were freed unharmed after six days but 10
military and police officers died in a rescue operation that
embarassed the government and forced President Ollanta Humala to
replace his defense and interior ministers. [ID: nL2E8FIFS5]
It was the first kidnapping since 2003 of a remaining
faction of Peruvian Maoist group Shining Path. Shining Path
started a bloody war against the state that claimed 70,000 lives
during the 80s and 90s.
The TGP employee said it's impossible to work safely in the
area.
"These serious security conditions are still present in the
zone," he said.
The Shining Path are now too weak to threaten the
government, but work in cocaine-trafficking and control a large
swath of the Peruvian jungle.
IMPORTANT ZONE
The pipeline expansion would lay a parallel line and feed
growing demand for electrity, especially from mining companies
key to the country's economy.
On Wednesday, Peru announced it will hold an international
auction by the end of the year for the construction of a new gas
pipeline in the same jungle region, as part of its plan to
secure the country's energy. [ID: nL2E8J1JRH]
Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht is also planning a $6
billion project to build a new pipeline from an area near the
Camisea fields through southern Peru.
Peru has just one 800-kilometer pipeline that brings gas
from the Camisea fields in Cusco to the coast.
The Camisea gas fields are operated by a consortium led by
the Argentinean Pluspetrol and include Repsol and Hunt
Oil.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)