LIMA Oct 1 Peru's state-run energy company
Petroperu announced it will partner with GeoPark
Limited on the development of an oil block that holds
some 55 million barrels of proven and probable light crude
reserves.
GeoPark will operate the project, in Peru's Amazonian region
of Loreto, and make initial investments leading up to
production, Petroperu said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The oil block, called Morona or Block 64, also contains
estimated oil reserves of 200 million barrels, Petroperu said.
Petroperu has not produced oil in some 20 years and did not
offer details on each firm's stake in the project or its cost.
The state-run company is now only involved in the refining,
transportation, storage and commercialization of oil products.
GeoPark, which started listing on the New York Stock
Exchange earlier this year, already operates in Argentina,
Brasil, Chile, and Colombia.
Its net profit rose 80 percent to $131 million in the second
quarter from the same period a year ago, according to a company
statement.
Late last year President Ollanta Humala announced plans to
sell up to 49 percent of Petroperu on the Lima bourse to raise
capital.
He hopes to transform Petroperu into a bigger energy player,
part of his delayed goals of boosting domestic production.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Michael Perry)