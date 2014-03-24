UPDATE 5-Oil falls as investors cut bullish bets on worries over U.S. output
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports
LIMA, March 24 Workers at Glencore Xstrata's Tintaya-Antapaccay copper mine in the Peruvian Andes have launched a 48-hour strike to demand a bigger share of profits, the union said on Monday.
Around 900 of 1,200 miners have dropped their tools, Carlos Roman, the secretary general of the union, said.
The deposit is operating normally, a Peru-based Glencore spokesman said.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch will manage the day-to-day running of the firm's business following its merger with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen's Martin Gilbert will handle external matters, the firms said.
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.