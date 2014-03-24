LIMA, March 24 Workers at Glencore Xstrata's Tintaya-Antapaccay copper mine in the Peruvian Andes have launched a 48-hour strike to demand a bigger share of profits, the union said on Monday.

Around 900 of 1,200 miners have dropped their tools, Carlos Roman, the secretary general of the union, said.

The deposit is operating normally, a Peru-based Glencore spokesman said.

