LIMA, Peru, March 24 Workers at Glencore Xstrata's Tintaya-Antapaccay copper mine in the Peruvian Andes have launched a 48-hour strike to demand a bigger share of profit, the union said on Monday.

The deposit that produced 151,200 tonnes of copper last year is operating normally, a Peru-based Glencore spokesman said.

Around 900 of 1,200 miners have dropped their tools at the mine located in the Cusco region, said Carlos Roman, the secretary general of the union.

"Today we started a 48-hour stoppage, with peaceful protests near the mine so that the company takes note of our demands," he said.

"Glencore has been operating in Tintaya-Antapaccay for 16 months and has been implementing drastic changes to labor relations. Integrity and good faith have become a thing of the past," the union said in a statement.

Peru is the world's third-biggest copper producer. The crucial mining industry accounts for roughly 60 percent of total exports.