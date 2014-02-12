LIMA Feb 11 A crackdown on illegally mined gold
in Peru has nearly frozen shipments from shell companies and
will likely cut overall exports of the precious metal by 25
percent this year, officials said on Tuesday.
Peru is the world's sixth biggest gold exporter, producing
around 140 million grams of gold last year.
About a quarter of the estimated $8 billion in gold shipped
from the Andean country last year was likely exported by
companies that acquire ore from illegal sources and evade taxes,
said a customs official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
and Daniel Urresti, a high-ranking Peru official charged with
tackling illegal mining.
They said stricter export rules, confiscations and criminal
investigations would keep that amount of gold from legally
leaving Peru this year.
Peru has largely failed to rein in an illegal mining boom
that employs an estimated half million people and has destroyed
large swaths of the Amazon rainforest, where some of the purest
deposits are mined from rivers.
Officials said the new bid to target export companies and
not just laborers has already shown results.
"Right now (illegal gold exports) are nearly frozen, the
market is practically paralyzed," the customs agent said. "This
year we should see gold exports drop 25 percent."
Gold shipments by established mining companies with known
deposits are not being targeted and have continued as usual.
Urresti also said he expects gold exports to fall around 25
percent on tighter export standards this year, and said the
black market price for a gram of gold had dropped to less than
70 soles (US$25) from 100 soles a few months ago.
"No one is buying illegal gold because they know they can't
export it anymore," Urresti said.
The customs official said that since December, authorities
have seized about a ton of gold from 19 companies suspected of
asset laundering.
Most of the gold was confiscated from four companies,
including C.G. Koening, a supplier of Canadian miner Dynacor
, said the customs source.
Dynacor and C.G. Koening could not be reached for comment on
Tuesday.
Last month Dynacor said it was holding off on buying gold
ore from its suppliers because of the crackdown and said it
complies with all regulations.
Two investment funds in the United States and a third based
in Aruba helped finance some of the thwarted gold exports, the
customs source said, declining to name the companies.
President Ollanta Humala and his environment, energy and
mines and finance ministers have drafted stricter rules for gold
exports that will be introduced in coming weeks, the customs
source said.
Export companies will have to substantiate where they get
their gold, and lab tests for purity will corroborate those
claims. Businesses that buy ore from several different suppliers
before processing and exporting the gold will likely come under
special scrutiny, the customs source said.
Making sure that illegal gold producers do not find other
ways to move the precious metal to foreign markets will not be
easy, Urresti said.
The customs source said that some 300 kilos of gold that
customs officials confiscated in December was recovered days
later by the company after a provincial judge issued an
injunction to release it and a team of lawyers and police
officers picked it up.
By some accounts illegal gold mining is a bigger business
than drug trafficking in Peru, which is now the world's top
producer of coca and cocaine.