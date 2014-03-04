(Repeats Feature without changes to headline or text)
By Lucas Iberico Lozada
RELAVE, Peru, March 4 Tucked between two desert ridges in
southern Peru, Relave looks like any of the hundreds of ramshackle mining towns
that blight the landscape in the world's sixth-largest gold exporter.
Its name in Spanish means "tailings," a nod to the heaps of mining waste
that the town, a sprawling collection of wooden shacks and simple concrete huts,
sits upon.
But Relave is also home to Aurelsa, one of the first small-scale mines in
the world to produce gold certified and marketed as "ethical" as part of a
scheme aimed at reducing the harmful impact of illegal mining in mineral-rich
developing countries.
"When we arrived we didn't have anything ... Now we're exporting
internationally," said Juan Coronado, the chief executive at Aurelsa who came to
Relave in the late 1980s to sift through what was left of an abandoned gold mine
after leaving his family farm in the Andean highlands.
He used to collect the abandoned mine's tailings, mix them with mercury, and
sell the amalgam to middlemen in a nearby town.
Then he joined forces with a small group of illegal miners to set up Aurelsa
as a legal company in 2000, paying taxes and abiding by industry regulations.
It struggled at first to compete with illegal operations that had virtually
no overhead but in 2011 it opened talks with the Alliance for Responsible Mining
(ARM), an advocacy group that seeks to improve small-scale miners' working
conditions through direct sales to overseas customers.
Aurelsa, with 45 employees, made its first direct international sale in June
2013, a 2.2-pound (1-kg) shipment of gold certified as "ethical" by ARM, and it
has exported another 22 pounds (10 kg) of ethical gold since.
While Aurelsa still sells some gold to middlemen, it hopes that all of its
production - currently at 4.4-6.6 pounds (2-3 kg) per month - will soon be
marketed and sold as "ethical gold".
There are three other mines like Aurelsa in South America and last year they
exported a combined 790 pounds (360 kg) of "ethical gold" to boutique jewelers
in the United States and in Europe.
Miners at Aurelsa work in well-lit tunnels and take home regular paychecks,
a vast improvement over other mines in Relave, a town of about 4,000 people.
Across from Aurelsa's active mineshaft, hundreds of illegal miners dig
without protective gear at La Capitana, an imposing hunk of rock that locals say
has been mined for more than two centuries.
"In any one of those, you'd have to crawl to get inside, and you wouldn't be
able to see anything," said Daniel Arcos, an Aurelsa engineer.
21ST CENTURY GOLD RUSH
As the price of gold soared to record highs over the past decade, hundreds
of thousands of poor people from Peru to Indonesia have scoured rivers and
mountains for the ore at makeshift mines that operate outside of the law.
Working without environmental and legal permits, they typically use large
amounts of mercury to separate the precious metal from rock, often handling the
neurotoxin with their bare hands and inhaling its fumes when it is burned off.
Miners sell their nuggets to middlemen and processing plants that refine the
metal before shipping it abroad to refineries, where ore collected from all over
the world becomes bullion.
Refineries source most of their gold from large mining firms that operate
globally, though industry experts say there is no way to tell for sure where the
ore originally came from by the time the bullion is sold to dealers and
consumers.
The "ethical gold" initiative aims to change that by selling directly to
wholesale consumers at a 10 percent premium in exchange for assurances that they
are rewarding fair labor practices and a commitment to environmental protection.
"I was so frustrated with the industry before," said Amanda Li Hope, a
London-based jeweler who was one of the first to buy ethical gold. "No bullion
dealer could 100 percent guarantee where anything was coming from."
Li Hope markets her guilt-free gold rings, necklaces and earrings online,
and has bought about 4.5 ounces (130 grams) of gold labeled "fairmined" or
"fairtrade" since 2011.
Peru's government estimates that more than 100,000 illegal miners are now
working in the country of 30 million, though others say the true number of
wildcatters is closer to 500,000.
High gold prices have especially lured poor Peruvians to the Amazon, where
more than 123,500 acres (50,000 hectares) of rainforest have been destroyed to
make way for makeshift alluvial mines, according to researchers at the Carnegie
Department of Global Ecology. The boom has resulted in more than 3,000 tons of
mercury leaked or dumped into the country's rivers, according to the government.
In one area rife with wildcatting, nearly 80 percent of the population has
dangerous levels of mercury in their bodies, researchers from the Carnegie
Institution for Science found.
The gold rush is also tied to a host of social ills, from prostitution in
boomtown brothels to child labor in the pits.
Peru's gold output was 151 tons last year but government statistics show
that it exports roughly 20 percent more than it produces. Economist Elmer Cuba
says it is a sign that illicit gold - the kind often linked to organized crime
and deforestation - is regularly laundered into the export market.
INCENTIVES
While Peru tries to crack down on illegal mining, advocates of "ethical
gold" say lasting solutions lie not in police operations but in business savvy
and financial incentives.
ARM and another group, Fairtrade International, put their "fairmined" and
"fairtrade" stamps of approval on gold in exchange for commitments by the small
mining firms to adhere to environmental, social and labor standards.
Both use similar compliance guidelines and perform surprise inspections on
miners whose products they endorse. They say they do not trade in gold or take a
cut of exports.
The initiative builds on similar efforts to get big mining companies to
source ore under tougher standards, and to prevent the international trade in
"blood diamonds" from conflict zones.
Rosa Reyes, the mine manager at Aurelsa, said word is spreading that
formalizing a mining operation as required by law can bring big benefits.
"Without being organized as a formal company, there is no legal way to buy
inputs like dynamite and cyanide, there's no way to get financing," said Maria
Rosa Reyes. "And without those things you can't produce" at an export scale.
Aurelsa's first batch of certified gold sold directly to an overseas buyer
went to Ethical Metalsmiths, a U.S. boutique jewelry consortium.
Christina Miller, Ethical Metalsmiths' executive director, said the
transaction took much longer than she expected - a potential obstacle for
ethical gold producers new to exporting - but that she is still planning future
purchases.
Aurelsa and the other certified mines in South America will probably produce
more than a ton of gold by 2015, said Kenneth Porter, ARM's business liaison.
That is a drop in the ocean of global supply, but would represent over $44
million in sales at today's prices.
Advocates say that as the supply of ethical gold increases, more buyers will
learn it exists and ask for it.
Lina Villa-Cordoba, ARM's executive director, said the next step is get a
big jewelry firm to commit to buying ethical gold. Ultimately she hopes to reach
the banks and traders that buy gold as a financial instrument.
"We have to find a way to create industry-wide demand, to move the market,"
Villa-Cordoba said.
(Editing by Kieran Murray and Tom Brown)