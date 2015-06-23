By Mitra Taj
| LIMA, June 23
LIMA, June 23 Gold output from unregulated
mining in a rainforest region of Peru is rising sharply,
official data shows, a trend the country's top official fighting
wildcat miners said was due to a shortage of police to enforce a
government-led clampdown.
Peruvian President Ollanta Humala launched the crackdown in
late 2013 to tackle a decade-long boom in illegal mining that
has destroyed swathes of Peru's Amazon forest and laced its
rivers with mercury.
Police last year conducted more than a dozen big stings in
Madre de Dios to shutdown illegal mines, blowing up machinery at
makeshift riverside camps, seizing equipment and shuttering
brothels. This year there have been no operations there,
official figures show.
Antonio Fernandez, the new anti-illegal mining czar, said he
lacked manpower because police were sent to contain protests
against Southern Copper Corp's $1.4 billion Tia Maria
project.
"Our priority in the second half of the year is Madre de
Dios," Fernandez said.
Fernandez said he needs at least 1,000 officers to launch a
sting in the Amazonian Madree de Dios region, where wildcat
mines typically account for about 10 percent of Peru's total
gold production.
Average monthly output in Madre de Dios between February and
April was 1.1 tonnes, 30 percent higher than the monthly average
during the same period in 2014, according to government
estimates.
In April alone, gold production in Madre de Dios was more
than double a year earlier and made up 40 percent of the rise in
gold output that month. The gold production surge in April
helped Peru post its best monthly economic growth rate in a
year.
However, the wildcat mining destroys the environment,
jeopardizes worker safety and has links to organized crime and
human trafficking, government officials say.
Fernandez acknowledged miners were returning to parts of
Madre de Dios cleared last year - a fact which has frustrated
some government officials.
Energy and Mines Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz said she had told
Fernandez to "get his act together" to halt it.
Last year's crackdown halved output from unregulated mines
in Madre de Dios to 8 tonnes in the whole of 2014 and helped
drag down Peru's gold output and exports by 10 and 19 percent
respectively, according to official data.
Government officials acknowledged the crackdown, which also
included tighter export controls, spawned new smuggling routes
through Peru's porous border with Bolivia.
Peru was the eighth top gold producer in 2014. The
government expects a 13 percent 2015 production rise.
Newmont Mining Corp, Buenaventura and
Barrick Gold Corp are Peru's top licensed gold
producers.
