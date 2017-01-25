(Adds comments from company, context)
LIMA Jan 25 Grana y Montero ,
Peru's largest construction group, said Wednesday that it would
ask its board to approve the sale of $300 million in assets to
help it meet its obligations after it lost a key contract in a
graft scandal.
Grana was a junior partner on corruption-plagued Brazilian
builder Odebrecht's $5 billion natural gas pipeline
project in Peru, which returned to state control after the group
missed a financing deadline on Monday.
Grana said it must pay off some $330 million in debt and
guarantees related to the pipeline concession, and is aiming to
do so before a public auction of the project's assets.
Grana expects to recover at least 95 percent of its
investments in the project from the auction within a year,
including the $220 million that the company paid for a 20
percent stake in the project in 2015.
A divestiture plan will be presented to the company board on
Thursday, Grana said.
Odebrecht, a family-owned engineering conglomerate at the
center of a growing graft scandal in Latin America, said Tuesday
that a $500 million irrigation project that it was building with
Grana has been frozen since December pending a government
permit.
Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said that Odebrecht
must sell its projects and leave the country, after the company
acknowledged distributing $29 million in bribes in Peru.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Alistair Bell)