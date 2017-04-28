LIMA, April 28 Grana y Montero
, Peru's biggest construction conglomerate, posted a
profit of 79.1 million soles ($24.40 million) in the first
quarter due to the sale of real estate assets, the company said
on Friday.
That was up 11.6 percent compared with a profit of 70.9
million soles in the same period a year ago. The company had
owned a 20 percent stake in Brazilian builder Odebrecht's $5
billion natural gas pipeline contract, which Peru's government
canceled in January amid a graft scandal.
That prompted Grana y Montero to announce a $300 million
asset sale plan to boost liquidity. In the first quarter,
construction income fell 40 percent to 568.2 million soles, but
sales of property and other non-strategic assets quadrupled to
290.4 million soles, the company said.
The company's shares were up 1.9 percent to 2.18 soles on
Friday afternoon.
($1 = 3.2420 soles)
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by
Diane Craft)