LIMA May 16 Shares in Peru's largest
construction company Grana y Montero plunged more than 10
percent on Tuesday after prosecutors filed charges against the
firm and a former top executive in a corruption case linked to
Brazilian builder Odebrecht.
Prosecutors presented the case to the office of Peru's
attorney general late on Monday, naming Grana and two other
junior partners in a highway project awarded to Odebrecht, which
has admitted to paying about $20 million in bribes to win the
contract and said the junior partners were aware of the scheme.
At Noon (1700 GMT), Grana y Montero's Lima-listed shares
were down 13.3 percent at 2.08 soles ($0.6384), while
the company's U.S.-listed depository receipts were down
12.1 percent at $3.21.
In a statement on Tuesday, Grana said the charges "do not
change the company's legal situation," as the prosecutors'
petition would still need to be evaluated by the attorney
general's office before moving forward.
"As we've said on many occasions, the company is totally
open to cooperating with the investigations," the statement
said.
Grana has previously denied knowing about Odebrecht's
kickback schemes in Peru and has said an independent company
would conduct an internal probe into dealings with Odebrecht.
The Brazilian builder has admitted to paying bribes in a
dozen mostly Latin American countries and has reached
cooperation agreements with prosecutors in several governments,
widening the reach of the graft scandal.
The charges are a setback for Grana, which had been named to
MSCI's emerging market equities index on Monday.
($1 = 3.2580 soles)
(Reporting by Ursula Scolla and Luc Cohen; editing by Grant
McCool)