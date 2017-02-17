(Adds context on slowdown, data on fourth quarter growth)
LIMA Feb 17 Peru's economy grew 3 percent in
the fourth quarter from a year earlier - the slowest quarterly
expansion in nearly two years - as shrinking investments offset
robust mining activity and natural gas drilling, official data
showed Friday.
Central government investments plummeted 48 percent in the
fourth quarter, contributing to a 9 percent drop in
construction, state statistics agency Inei said in a statement.
Private investments fell 3.5 percent in the quarter.
The October-December period was the first full quarter
overseen by President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who took office in
late July with promises to revive domestic demand with
infrastructure projects.
However, a bigger-than-expected fiscal deficit that
Kuczynski inherited from the previous government has delayed
those plans. Sharp spending cuts in the fourth quarter helped
trim the fiscal deficit to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product
last year.
The fourth quarter reading marked the slowest year-on-year
quarterly expansion since the first three months of 2015.
But in all of 2016, the economy grew 3.9 percent thanks to a
surge in copper production that offset a drop in manufacturing,
construction and tepid growth in retail sales and services.
The government expects a slight slowdown in economic growth
this year to 3.8 percent.
A graft scandal is stalling public work projects, though the
government said it was preparing new measures that it hoped
would allow for a 4 percent expansion.
