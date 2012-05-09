TOKYO May 9 Peru has raised its economic growth outlook for 2012 to 6 percent from 5.7 percent amid robust corporate activity despite global uncertainty stemming from Europe's debt crisis, Peruvian Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Wednesday.

Castilla had said in April the government would stick to its forecast of 5.7 percent growth in 2012, though he also said at the time that growth of up to 6 percent was possible if consumer confidence continued to recover. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)