BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
TOKYO May 9 Peru has raised its economic growth outlook for 2012 to 6 percent from 5.7 percent amid robust corporate activity despite global uncertainty stemming from Europe's debt crisis, Peruvian Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Wednesday.
Castilla had said in April the government would stick to its forecast of 5.7 percent growth in 2012, though he also said at the time that growth of up to 6 percent was possible if consumer confidence continued to recover. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017