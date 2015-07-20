GENEVA, July 20 Peru lost its appeal on Monday in a trade dispute over its agricultural import levy, a case brought to the World Trade Organisation by Guatemala two years ago.

The WTO's Appellate Body upheld the findings of an adjudication panel, which said in November that Peru's "additional duty" on imports including dairy products, corn, rice and sugar was illegal under global trade rules. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)