LIMA Jan 8 Seven employees of U.S.-based
Columbia Helicopters were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday
in Peru's Amazon jungle, the company said on Tuesday.
Columbia, known for its tandem rotor cargo helicopters that
are used in logging and oil exploration work, said four of the
employees were based in the United States and three in Peru.
"This is a very sad day for Columbia Helicopters," said
Michael Fahey, the president of the company from Portland,
Oregon. "We may operate globally, but we are still very much a
family."
The helicopter crashed minutes after taking off from
Pucallpa, about 485 miles (780 km) east of Lima, on a flight to
Tarapoto. It apparently tried to drop cargo as it lost power,
and at least three people leapt from the aircraft, Peru's La
Republica newspaper, citing witnesses, reported on Tuesday.
There were no survivors, a Peruvian judicial official said.
Local media reports initially said on Monday that those on
board worked for Petrominerales Ltd, a Canadian-based oil
exploration firm focused on Latin America. Petrominerales later
denied those reports.
Columbia said it would work with witnesses and authorities
to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash.