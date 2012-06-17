(Repeats to widen distribution)
LIMA, June 17 Peruvian President Ollanta
Humala's approval rating fell to the lowest level of his mandate
in June, plummeting to 45 percent due to growing social
conflicts over the country's key mining industry, an Ipsos Apoyo
poll showed on Sunday.
The president's popularity shed 5 percentage points compared
with May but remains above the 41 percent approval level he had
as president-elect in July 2011.
World No. 2 copper, silver and zinc producer Peru is the
scene of hundreds of conflicts over natural resources, which
threaten to halt some of the $53 billion in mining projects
planned by the private sector.
Mediating the conflicts - there is usually at least one
violent protest a month, with several others brewing - has
become the biggest challenge for Humala, who vowed to better
living standards for the country's poor majority.
"Social conflicts and the population's sensation of misrule
appear to be the main reasons for the fall," said Alfredo
Torres, the director of Ipsos Apoyo. "The poll's results show
citizens prefer dialogue to solve conflicts, but when the
protests snowball, they demand public order be restored."
Even as the national poverty rate has fallen by half since
2004 to 27.8 percent, many rural communities near mines have
been left behind.
One dispute the government has struggled to manage is over
U.S.-based Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga gold and
copper project. Work on the mine in the northern region of
Cajamarca has been on hold since November as townspeople say it
would hurt water supplies.
Sunday's opinion survey, published in newspaper El Comercio,
polled 1,207 people from June 13-15. It has a margin of error of
4.3 percentage points.
