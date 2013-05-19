LIMA May 19 President Ollanta Humala's approval
rating fell 5 points to a six-month low of 46 percent,
reflecting the unpopularity of his proposal to buy an oil
refinery owned by Spain's Repsol and his support for Venezuela's
new government, an Ipsos poll showed on Sunday.
The nationwide poll was published by the newspaper El
Comercio.
Humala abandoned his idea of buying the Repsol oil refinery
after business leaders complained it would hurt the private
sector and put one of the country's main refineries in the hands
of an inefficient state-run firm.
Although Humala has drifted to the right since running for
office in 2011 as a moderate leftist, his critics have hammered
him over his friendship with late Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez and Peru's diplomatic support for his successor, Nicolas
Maduro, who won a disputed election in April promising to push
ahead with Chavez's socialist drive.
El Comercio reported that three-quarters of Peruvians polled
said they did not approve of the way Maduro won.
The poll of 1,221 people was conducted May 15-17. It has a
margin of error of 2.1 points.
