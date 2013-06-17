LIMA, June 16 Peruvian President Ollanta
Humala's approval rating fell in June for the fourth straight
month to nearly the lowest level of his term, due in part to his
refusal to pardon jailed former President Alberto Fujimori,
according to a poll released on Sunday.
The popularity of Humala, who has been in office nearly two
years, slipped to 41 percent in June from 46 percent in May,
pollster Ipsos said.
His approval rating was also hurt by verbal sparring with
former President Alan Garcia, who has said Humala is working to
ensure his wife, first lady Nadine Heredia, can run for
president in 2016, according to the Ipsos study published by the
newspaper El Comercio.
Humala's charismatic wife is widely seen as a potential
candidate, but current election rules would prohibit her from
running to lead one of Latin America's fastest-growing
economies.
According to the poll, 48 percent of respondents disagreed
with Humala's decision to reject a humanitarian pardon for
Fujimori. The 74-year-old former president is serving a 25-year
sentence for human rights crimes and corruption during his term
in the 1990s.
Another 48 percent approved of Humala's decision, according
to the survey. Humala said Fujimori did not deserve a
humanitarian pardon because he was not suffering from a terminal
illness.
The poll said only 24 percent of respondents think Heredia
should be allowed to run for office, which would require changes
in election laws.
Heredia, considered by some as the "co-president," has
denied she plans to run.
The Ipsos Apoyo poll of 1,226 people has a margin of error
of 2.7 percentage points.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Stacey Joyce)